$42,888+ GST
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Calgary Trucks For Sale
8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
$42,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,916 KM
Vehicle Description
House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: PS-0915-6 Year: 2024 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 VIN: 1C4RJHBG1RC148313 KM: 88,916 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Body Style: SUV Key Features: Back Up Camera Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Power Liftgate Dual Zone Climate Control Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring Adaptive Cruise Control Push Button Start Lane Keep Assist Remote Keyless Entry Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Calgary Trucks For Sale
Email Calgary Trucks For Sale
Calgary Trucks For Sale
House Of Cars (Olympic Park)
+ GST>
-