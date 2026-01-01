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House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: PS-0915-6 Year: 2024 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 VIN: 1C4RJHBG1RC148313 KM: 88,916 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Body Style: SUV Key Features: Back Up Camera Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Power Liftgate Dual Zone Climate Control Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring Adaptive Cruise Control Push Button Start Lane Keep Assist Remote Keyless Entry Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

88,916 KM

Details Description Features

$42,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14183194

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Calgary Trucks For Sale

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2

Contact Seller

$42,888

+ GST

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Used
88,916KM
VIN 1C4RJHBG1RC148313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,916 KM

Vehicle Description

House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: PS-0915-6 Year: 2024 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 VIN: 1C4RJHBG1RC148313 KM: 88,916 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Body Style: SUV Key Features: Back Up Camera Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Power Liftgate Dual Zone Climate Control Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring Adaptive Cruise Control Push Button Start Lane Keep Assist Remote Keyless Entry Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Jeep Connect Tracker System
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
87.1 L Fuel Tank
Normal-Duty Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
571.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 265/60R18 BSW A/S LRR
TIRES: 265/50R20 A/S PERFORMANCE
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
6 Performance Speakers
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 744 kgs (6 050 lbs)
BLACK MOPAR SIDE STEPS
Front collision mitigation
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless...
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Altimeter Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1 Inch Display
DUAL-PANE COMMANDVIEW SUNROOF
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 20 Inch x 8.0 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 A/S Performance Pirelli Brand Tires Wheels: 20 Inch x 8.0 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Exterior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

Calgary Trucks For Sale

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
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$42,888

+ GST>

Calgary Trucks For Sale

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2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee