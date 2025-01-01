Menu
Stock #: 75682
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

3,456 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ GST
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

636 K NINJA

12735831

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

636 K NINJA

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,000

+ GST

Used
3,456KM
VIN JKBZXJK16RA003528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 75682
  • Mileage 3,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R