$9,000+ GST
Make it Yours
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
636 K NINJA
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
636 K NINJA
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$9,000
+ GST
Used
3,456KM
VIN JKBZXJK16RA003528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 75682
- Mileage 3,456 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Friday September 12.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75682
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75682
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
1987 Chevrolet Corvette 93,264 KM $9,950 + GST
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 90,374 KM $27,500 + GST
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 170,161 KM $21,000 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$9,000
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R