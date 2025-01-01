Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 15.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 93573 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $32,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

36,813 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Watch This Vehicle
13168697

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13168697
  2. 13168697
  3. 13168697
  4. 13168697
  5. 13168697
  6. 13168697
  7. 13168697
  8. 13168697
  9. 13168697
  10. 13168697
  11. 13168697
  12. 13168697
  13. 13168697
  14. 13168697
  15. 13168697
  16. 13168697
  17. 13168697
  18. 13168697
  19. 13168697
  20. 13168697
  21. 13168697
  22. 13168697
  23. 13168697
  24. 13168697
  25. 13168697
  26. 13168697
  27. 13168697
  28. 13168697
  29. 13168697
  30. 13168697
  31. 13168697
  32. 13168697
  33. 13168697
  34. 13168697
  35. 13168697
  36. 13168697
  37. 13168697
  38. 13168697
Contact Seller

$32,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,813KM
VIN JM1BPAMM3R1717250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93573
  • Mileage 36,813 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 15.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 93573
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $32,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 320,155 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 GMC Acadia SLT 249,698 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 198,668 KM $12,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 Mazda MAZDA3