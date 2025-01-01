$54,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
13,891KM
VIN W1N4N4HB1RJ576261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour BLACK ARTICO MAN-MADE LEATHER/MICROCUT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P69253
- Mileage 13,891 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
360 Camera
Polar White
AMG Line
Exclusive Trim
Black ARTICO Man-Made Leather/MICROCUT
