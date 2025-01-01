Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

13,891 KM

Details Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12469654

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC SUV

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

  1. 12469654.729107848?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=13387
  2. 12469654
  3. 12469654
  4. 12469654
  5. 12469654
  6. 12469654
  7. 12469654
  8. 12469654
  9. 12469654
  10. 12469654
  11. 12469654
  12. 12469654
  13. 12469654
  14. 12469654
  15. 12469654
  16. 12469654
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,891KM
VIN W1N4N4HB1RJ576261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour BLACK ARTICO MAN-MADE LEATHER/MICROCUT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P69253
  • Mileage 13,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

360 Camera
Polar White
AMG Line
Exclusive Trim
Black ARTICO Man-Made Leather/MICROCUT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan 9,800 KM $55,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 4MATIC+ Coupe for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 4MATIC+ Coupe 30,713 KM $83,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 21,325 KM $51,900 + tax & lic

Email Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

Call Dealer

403-253-XXXX

(click to show)

403-253-1333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

403-253-1333

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250