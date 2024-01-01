$54,995+ tax & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper Convertible
John Cooper Works
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCWSB24
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 MINI John Cooper Works Convertible Premiere + 2.0 Automatic- Come check out this stunning fully certified Low Km Accident Free MINI Convertible John Cooper Works that has only 10,000 Kms and comes with the balance of the factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until 05/30/2027, Powered by a punchy 228Hp 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to the 8-Speed DTC Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters & MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for increased fuel economy, very nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Technology Package with MINI Connected Navigation Plus w/Voice Control,Adaptive Cruise Control, Experience the amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/Satellite Radio & USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming, MINI Connected XL App Integration with Remote Drive Services & Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Driving Assistant w/Frontal & Pedestrian Collision Warning & Lane Departure Warning, This MINI will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package Parking including Reversing Camera with Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration & Wireless Charging, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Power Folding Mirrors, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Piano Black Interior & Exterior, Lights Package, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Multi-Function Nappa Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 18" JCW Course Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Wheels, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic II w/Upgraded Satellite Grey Lounge Leather Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Traction & Performance Control will bring you, Experience the legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new MINI Convertible and save thousands off the price of new, $54,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCWSB24.
Vehicle Features
403-606-9008