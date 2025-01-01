Menu
Stock #: 88414 
Reserve Price: $32,900 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
 * PANELS REPAITNED * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

24,275 KM

Details Description

$32,900

+ GST
2024 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

13050599

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$32,900

+ GST

Used
24,275KM
VIN JA4AJVAW0RU606755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 88414
  • Mileage 24,275 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 88414
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $32,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* PANELS REPAITNED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$32,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 Mitsubishi RVR