Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV is a midsize SUV with a 284-hp 3.5L V6 engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and a standard 6,000 lb towing capacity. Key features include Intelligent 4x4 (optional), remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, Intelligent Cruise Control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety highlights include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Warning!</p><p>Come on Down and get In The Zone!</p><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

68,261 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD | 3.5L V6 | 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
13117214

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD | 3.5L V6 | 8 Passenger

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1761669870
  2. 1761669869
  3. 1761669869
  4. 1761669870
  5. 1761669870
  6. 1761669869
  7. 1761669869
  8. 1761669869
  9. 1761669869
  10. 1761669870
  11. 1761669870
  12. 1761669870
  13. 1761669870
  14. 1761669869
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$42,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,261KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 68,261 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV is a midsize SUV with a 284-hp 3.5L V6 engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and a standard 6,000 lb towing capacity. Key features include Intelligent 4x4 (optional), remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, Intelligent Cruise Control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety highlights include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Warning!

Come on Down and get In The Zone!

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SUNROOF | LEATHER | AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SUNROOF | LEATHER | AWD 73,241 KM $32,990 + GST
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu SUNROOF | MIDNIGHT EDITION for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Chevrolet Malibu SUNROOF | MIDNIGHT EDITION 53,000 KM $24,990 + GST
Used 2021 Subaru ASCENT Limited | 7-Passenger | Turbo | AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Subaru ASCENT Limited | 7-Passenger | Turbo | AWD 92,061 KM $34,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2024 Nissan Pathfinder