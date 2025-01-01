$42,990+ GST
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD | 3.5L V6 | 8 Passenger
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$42,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 68,261 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SV is a midsize SUV with a 284-hp 3.5L V6 engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and a standard 6,000 lb towing capacity. Key features include Intelligent 4x4 (optional), remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, Intelligent Cruise Control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety highlights include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Warning!
Come on Down and get In The Zone!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
403-248-0245