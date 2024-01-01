Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 36056 <br/>Lot #: 488 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> **PICKUP OFF SITE IN SE CALGARY, TO BE ARRANGED AFTER SALE CLOSE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT

ONE TRIP SINGLE DOOR

Watch This Vehicle

2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT

ONE TRIP SINGLE DOOR

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11842949
  2. 11842949
  3. 11842949
  4. 11842949
  5. 11842949
  6. 11842949
  7. 11842949
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN VSLU3242530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 36056
Lot #: 488
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**PICKUP OFF SITE IN SE CALGARY, TO BE ARRANGED AFTER SALE CLOSE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT 151,382 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Ford Transit Connect XLT 168,388 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 1500 206,724 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT