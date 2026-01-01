Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 16276 <br/>Lot #: 456 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 SOUTHLAND LBAT7-20 BT

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 SOUTHLAND LBAT7-20 BT

Watch This Vehicle
13498280

2024 SOUTHLAND LBAT7-20 BT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13498280
  2. 13498280
  3. 13498280
  4. 13498280
  5. 13498280
  6. 13498280
  7. 13498280
  8. 13498280
  9. 13498280
  10. 13498280
  11. 13498280
  12. 13498280
  13. 13498280
  14. 13498280
  15. 13498280
  16. 13498280
  17. 13498280
  18. 13498280
  19. 13498280
  20. 13498280
  21. 13498280
  22. 13498280
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2SFJL5368R1103374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16276
Lot #: 456
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 PETERBILT 375 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 PETERBILT 375 T/A 1,168,477 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2000 MOBILE 19FT T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2000 MOBILE 19FT T/A 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 GMC Acadia SLT 148,590 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 SOUTHLAND LBAT7-20 BT