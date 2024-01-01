Menu
<div>2024 TESLA CYBERTRUCK AWD WITH 2800KMS. Navigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control & Cruise Control Steering Assist, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Panoramic Roof, Automatic Parking & Remote Parking System, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist, Aerial View Display System, Air Suspension And Much Much More!</div><div>________________________________________________________________________________</div><div><p>Built for power, precision, and innovation, this Cybertruck is a game-changer. With <strong>all-wheel drive</strong>, <strong>air suspension</strong>, and a <strong>tough all-electric motor</strong>, its ready for anything---from city streets to rugged terrains. Enjoy cutting-edge features like <strong>360(0) aerial view</strong>, <strong>adaptive cruise control</strong>, and a <strong>panoramic roof</strong> for the ultimate driving experience. Luxury meets utility with <strong>heated seats</strong>, <strong>premium interior</strong>, and a <strong>pickup bed tonneau cover</strong>.</p><p> </p></div>

2024 Tesla Cybertruck

2,800 KM

$157,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Tesla Cybertruck

AWD | PANO ROOF | LANE ASSIST | HEATED/COOLED SEATS

12029968

2024 Tesla Cybertruck

AWD | PANO ROOF | LANE ASSIST | HEATED/COOLED SEATS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$157,988

+ taxes & licensing

2,800KM
VIN 7G2CEHED1RA046714

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 2,800 KM

Driver Air Bag,Wheel Covers,Aerial View Display System,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Sun/Moonroof,Trip Computer,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Air Suspension,Telematics,Power Door Locks,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Navigation System,Keyless Start,Back-Up Camera,Automatic Hig...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$157,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2024 Tesla Cybertruck