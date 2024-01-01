$157,988+ tax & licensing
2024 Tesla Cybertruck
AWD | PANO ROOF | LANE ASSIST | HEATED/COOLED SEATS
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 2,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Built for power, precision, and innovation, this Cybertruck is a game-changer. With all-wheel drive, air suspension, and a tough all-electric motor, it's ready for anything---from city streets to rugged terrains. Enjoy cutting-edge features like 360(0) aerial view, adaptive cruise control, and a panoramic roof for the ultimate driving experience. Luxury meets utility with heated seats, premium interior, and a pickup bed tonneau cover.
.
Vehicle Features
