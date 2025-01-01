Menu
The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes standard with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with Multi-Terrain Select. Key specs include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability on an 8-inch touchscreen, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Used
53,177KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,177 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes standard with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with Multi-Terrain Select. Key specs include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability on an 8-inch touchscreen, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

