$37,990+ GST
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE Comfortline 4MOTION
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$37,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,418 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SE – Clean Carfax, Fully Equipped!
The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SE delivers the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance, making it a top choice among modern SUVs. With a Clean Carfax history, this Tiguan has been carefully maintained and is ready for its next driver.
Top Features & Highlights:
Turbocharged 2.0L Engine – Smooth power with excellent efficiency
8-Speed Automatic Transmission – Confident handling in all conditions
Spacious Interior with 3rd Row Seating – Room for the whole family
Premium Comfort – Heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control
Technology You’ll Love – 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, wireless charging
Safety First – Forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, rearview camera
Modern Design – Sleek exterior styling with bold lines and signature Volkswagen details
The Tiguan SE stands out as a versatile SUV that’s just as comfortable on daily commutes as it is on weekend adventures.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades.
