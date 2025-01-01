Menu
<p data-start=109 data-end=172><strong data-start=109 data-end=170>2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SE – Clean Carfax, Fully Equipped!</strong></p><p data-start=174 data-end=429>The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SE delivers the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance, making it a top choice among modern SUVs. With a Clean Carfax history, this Tiguan has been carefully maintained and is ready for its next driver.</p><p data-start=431 data-end=466><strong data-start=434 data-end=464>Top Features & Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=467 data-end=1096><li data-start=467 data-end=540><p data-start=469 data-end=540><strong data-start=469 data-end=497>Turbocharged 2.0L Engine</strong> – Smooth power with excellent efficiency</p></li><li data-start=541 data-end=618><p data-start=543 data-end=618><strong data-start=543 data-end=577>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Confident handling in all conditions</p></li><li data-start=619 data-end=693><p data-start=621 data-end=693><strong data-start=621 data-end=663>Spacious Interior with 3rd Row Seating</strong> – Room for the whole family</p></li><li data-start=694 data-end=789><p data-start=696 data-end=789><strong data-start=696 data-end=715>Premium Comfort</strong> – Heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=790 data-end=890><p data-start=792 data-end=890><strong data-start=792 data-end=818>Technology You’ll Love</strong> – 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, wireless charging</p></li><li data-start=891 data-end=1000><p data-start=893 data-end=1000><strong data-start=893 data-end=909>Safety First</strong> – Forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1001 data-end=1096><p data-start=1003 data-end=1096><strong data-start=1003 data-end=1020>Modern Design</strong> – Sleek exterior styling with bold lines and signature Volkswagen details</p></li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=1098 data-end=1220>The Tiguan SE stands out as a versatile SUV that’s just as comfortable on daily commutes as it is on weekend adventures.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

73,418 KM

$37,990

+ GST
Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

