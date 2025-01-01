$CALL+ GST
2025 Buick Envista
Sport Touring
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25318A
- Mileage 25,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 1.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Buick Envista has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power, front passenger with Express-Down, Window, power, driver with Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Black painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
