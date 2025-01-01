Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 1.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Buick Envista has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power, front passenger with Express-Down, Window, power, driver with Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) Black painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2025 Buick Envista

25,423 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13319666

2025 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE25SB119501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25318A
  • Mileage 25,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 1.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Buick Envista has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power, front passenger with Express-Down, Window, power, driver with Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Black painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LS for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 189,548 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT 14,056 KM $34,613 + GST
Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 Chevrolet Trax LT 5,429 KM $28,623 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2025 Buick Envista