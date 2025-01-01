$CALL+ GST
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 25279A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, and Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Power Options
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960