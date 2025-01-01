Menu
Check out this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless phone projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, and Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only).

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL

+ GST
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

13130027

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKFEL7SG196308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 25279A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

