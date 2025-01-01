$56,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2025 Honda Pilot
Touring 8 SEATER NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED AND SOOLED SEATS WIRELESS CHARGER
2025 Honda Pilot
Touring 8 SEATER NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED AND SOOLED SEATS WIRELESS CHARGER
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$56,988
+ GST
Used
12,999KM
VIN 5FNYG1H76SB501727
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 12,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Honda PILOT TOURING 8 SEATER BLACK EDITION WITH AWD AND 12999 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, WIRELESS CHARGER, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Rear Spoiler,Automatic Highbeams,Rear Bench Seat,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,MP3 Capability,A/C,Hands-Free Liftgate,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Heated Steering Wheel,Requires Subscription,AM/FM Stereo,Power Windows,Requires Subscription,Adjustable Stee...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2023 Subaru WRX MANUAL BACKUP CAMERA AWD 26,282 KM $27,988 + GST
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 NAVI BCAMERA PANOROOF BLIND SPOT DETECTION 99,364 KM $27,488 + GST
2018 Ford Transit VAN T-150 LOW ROOF BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER 98,480 KM $27,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$56,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2025 Honda Pilot