Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 17.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 97066 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $29,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

9,752 KM

Details Description

$29,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

L

Watch This Vehicle
13468219

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

L

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13468219.775028863?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13468219
  3. 13468219
  4. 13468219
  5. 13468219
  6. 13468219
  7. 13468219
  8. 13468219
  9. 13468219
  10. 13468219
  11. 13468219
  12. 13468219
  13. 13468219
  14. 13468219
  15. 13468219
  16. 13468219
  17. 13468219
  18. 13468219
  19. 13468219
  20. 13468219
  21. 13468219
  22. 13468219
  23. 13468219
  24. 13468219
  25. 13468219
  26. 13468219
  27. 13468219
  28. 13468219
  29. 13468219
  30. 13468219
  31. 13468219
  32. 13468219
  33. 13468219
  34. 13468219
  35. 13468219
  36. 13468219
  37. 13468219
  38. 13468219
  39. 13468219
  40. 13468219
  41. 13468219
Contact Seller

$29,300

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,752KM
VIN 7MUAAABG4SV135330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97066
  • Mileage 9,752 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97066
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $29,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Ford Edge SEL 76,604 KM $25,000 + GST
Used 2018 Keystone Montana 3791RD for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Keystone Montana 3791RD 0 $34,000 + GST
Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Volkswagen Passat 199,435 KM $6,600 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross