2003 Fleetwood Bounder

79,600 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
2003 Fleetwood Bounder

2003 Fleetwood Bounder

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,600KM
VIN 5B4MP67GX23355669

  • Stock # UT0236
  • Mileage 79,600 KM

Length 32' 10"
Workhorse Chassis
Fresh Water 100 Gal
Grey Tank 58 Gal
Black Tank 42 Gal
Propane 25 Gal
Fuel 75 Gal

2003 Fleetwood Bounder