2003 Fleetwood Bounder
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
79,600KM
VIN 5B4MP67GX23355669
Vehicle Details
- Stock # UT0236
- Mileage 79,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Length 32' 10"
Workhorse Chassis
Fresh Water 100 Gal
Grey Tank 58 Gal
Black Tank 42 Gal
Propane 25 Gal
Fuel 75 Gal
