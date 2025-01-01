Menu
16 Aluminum Rims, Dual 40# LP Tanks, Rear Ladder, Exterior Shower, Booth Dinette, 2 Swivel Rockers, 35k BTU Furnace, 13.5K BTU Ducted Air Conditioning, 6 Gallon Gas Water Heater, AM/FM/CD Stereo, 3 Burner Range, Ceiling Fan, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Fantastic Fan, Range Hood, Microwave, Pleated Shades, Living Room & Bedroom TVs

2007 ARCTIC FOX 29-5T

Details Description Features

2007 ARCTIC FOX 29-5T

12503866

2007 ARCTIC FOX 29-5T

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

Used
CALL
VIN 4N15T292170129356

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

16" Aluminum Rims, Dual 40# LP Tanks, Rear Ladder, Exterior Shower, Booth Dinette, 2 Swivel Rockers, 35k BTU Furnace, 13.5K BTU Ducted Air Conditioning, 6 Gallon Gas Water Heater, AM/FM/CD Stereo, 3 Burner Range, Ceiling Fan, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Fantastic Fan, Range Hood, Microwave, Pleated Shades, Living Room & Bedroom TVs

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sleeps 6
Heated holding tanks
Dry Weight 9,847 Lbs
Hitch Weight 2,068 Lbs
Length 31'8"
Fresh Water 70 Gal
Black Tank 28 Gal
Grey Tank 38 Gal
4 Season!
Dual Pane Windows
Power Landing Gear
Slide Toppers

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

2007 ARCTIC FOX 29-5T