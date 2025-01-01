$21,900+ tax & licensing
2007 ARCTIC FOX 29-5T
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
VIN 4N15T292170129356
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
16" Aluminum Rims, Dual 40# LP Tanks, Rear Ladder, Exterior Shower, Booth Dinette, 2 Swivel Rockers, 35k BTU Furnace, 13.5K BTU Ducted Air Conditioning, 6 Gallon Gas Water Heater, AM/FM/CD Stereo, 3 Burner Range, Ceiling Fan, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Fantastic Fan, Range Hood, Microwave, Pleated Shades, Living Room & Bedroom TVs
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sleeps 6
Heated holding tanks
Dry Weight 9,847 Lbs
Hitch Weight 2,068 Lbs
Length 31'8"
Fresh Water 70 Gal
Black Tank 28 Gal
Grey Tank 38 Gal
4 Season!
Dual Pane Windows
Power Landing Gear
Slide Toppers
