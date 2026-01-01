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2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER

Details

$15,990

+ GST
Make it Yours

2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER

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14413806

2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

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Sale

$15,990

+ GST

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Used
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VIN 072532

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Truck Camper
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

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780-672-XXXX

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780-672-9298

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$15,990

+ GST>

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER