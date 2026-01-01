$15,990+ GST
Make it Yours
2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER
2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Sale
$15,990
+ GST
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 072532
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Truck Camper
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ GST>
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
780-672-9298
2007 Okanagan 80W TRUCK CAMPER