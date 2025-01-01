Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Power Landing Gear & Power Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Black Tank Flush, Ducted Air Conditioning, Heated Holding Tanks, Exterior Shower, 15 Aluminum Wheels, Rear Ladder, Exterior Speakers, Power Awning, Entry Assist Handle, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, 2 Swivel Rockers, Sofa Bed, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Living Room TV, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, Pleated Window Shades, Queen Island Bed, Monitor Panel, Fantastic Fan in Bedroom</p>

2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW

Watch This Vehicle
12971337

2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

  1. 1757954980239
  2. 1757954980696
  3. 1757954981153
  4. 1757954981618
  5. 1757954982107
  6. 1757954982564
  7. 1757954983069
  8. 1757954983525
  9. 1757954983917
  10. 1757954984344
  11. 1757954984759
  12. 1757954985200
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,900

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1NL1YFM28C1074277

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Power Landing Gear & Power Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Black Tank Flush, Ducted Air Conditioning, Heated Holding Tanks, Exterior Shower, 15" Aluminum Wheels, Rear Ladder, Exterior Speakers, Power Awning, Entry Assist Handle, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, 2 Swivel Rockers, Sofa Bed, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Living Room TV, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, Pleated Window Shades, Queen Island Bed, Monitor Panel, Fantastic Fan in Bedroom

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power awning
Power Landing Gear
Fresh Water 60 Gal
Length 30' 11"
Dry Weight 7,750 Lbs
Dry Hitch Weight 1,330 Lbs
GVWR 9,900 Lbs
Grey Water 80 Gal
Black Water 40 Gal
FanTastic Fan in Bedroom
Power Rear Stabilizer Jacks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Used 2023 Fox Mountain 235RLS for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Fox Mountain 235RLS 0 $64,900 + GST
Used 2017 Dutchmen Denali 280LBS for sale in Camrose, AB
2017 Dutchmen Denali 280LBS 0 $36,900 + GST
Used 2019 Entegra Odyssey 24B for sale in Camrose, AB
2019 Entegra Odyssey 24B 14,802 MI $99,900 + GST

Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ GST>

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW