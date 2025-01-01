$19,900+ GST
2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW
2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$19,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Power Landing Gear & Power Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Black Tank Flush, Ducted Air Conditioning, Heated Holding Tanks, Exterior Shower, 15" Aluminum Wheels, Rear Ladder, Exterior Speakers, Power Awning, Entry Assist Handle, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, 2 Swivel Rockers, Sofa Bed, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Living Room TV, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, Pleated Window Shades, Queen Island Bed, Monitor Panel, Fantastic Fan in Bedroom
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-672-9298