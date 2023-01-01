$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2012 RAM 3500
2012 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
125,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10611867
- Stock #: TP186A
- VIN: 3C63D3EL2CG317825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP186A
- Mileage 125,700 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4