2012 RAM 3500

125,700 KM

Details

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611867
  • Stock #: TP186A
  • VIN: 3C63D3EL2CG317825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP186A
  • Mileage 125,700 KM

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

