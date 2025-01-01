Menu
2013 Dutchmen Kodiak 221RBSL

$16,900

+ GST
2013 Dutchmen Kodiak 221RBSL

12971529

2013 Dutchmen Kodiak 221RBSL

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$16,900

+ GST

Used
VIN 47CTS5L28DK174117

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Power awning
GVWR 6,000 Lbs
Length 24' 8"
Dry Weight 4,542 Lbs
Dry Hitch Weight 555 Lbs
Fresh Water 52 Gal
Grey Water39 Gal
Black Water 28 Gal
Power Jack
Front & Rear Stabilizers
Slam Latch Baggage Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$16,900

+ GST>

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2013 Dutchmen Kodiak 221RBSL