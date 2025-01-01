$16,900+ GST
2013 Dutchmen Kodiak 221RBSL
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$16,900
+ GST
VIN 47CTS5L28DK174117
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Air Conditioning
Power awning
GVWR 6,000 Lbs
Length 24' 8"
Dry Weight 4,542 Lbs
Dry Hitch Weight 555 Lbs
Fresh Water 52 Gal
Grey Water39 Gal
Black Water 28 Gal
Power Jack
Front & Rear Stabilizers
Slam Latch Baggage Doors
