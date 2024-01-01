Menu
<p>4 Season Unit!  Heated Holding Tanks! Thermal Pane Windows! Fireplace! Central Vac! Northwood Quality!</p><p>Sleeps 4, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Window Shades, 2 Swivel Rocker Recliners, Hide A Bed, Living Room Skylight, Convection Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Monitor Panel, Solid Surface Countertops, Living Room & Bedroom TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, 8 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Holding Tank Heat Pads, Ceiling Fan, Fantastic Fan, 4 Piece Bath, Queen Walk Around Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready, Boat Hitch & Wiring, Rear Ladder, Power Awning, Assist Handle, Thermal Windows, 2 40# LP Tanks, Generator Pre Wire, Battery Disconnect, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater</p>

2014 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5T

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

VIN 4N15T2929E0141042

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Black Tank 35 gal
Dry Weight 11,245 lbs
GVWR 13,945 lbs
Length 31' 3"
Fresh Tank 75 Gal
Grey Tank 50 Gal

