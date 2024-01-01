Menu
3.5 LITER, CANADIAN TOURING PKG., NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, BLIS, DRIVER ENTRY PKG, 8 INFOTAINMENT. The 2014 Ford Edge Limited is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. The Edge Limited features a stylish and modern design, characterized by sculpted lines and a bold front grille. It has a sleek profile and a refined appearance overall. The 2014 Edge Limited comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering 285 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Edge Limited offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for five passengers. It boasts high-quality materials, and the Limited trim comes with features like leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. The Edge Limited is equipped with various technology features. It includes Fords SYNC system, which allows for hands-free calling and music control via Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers an optional MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and navigation.

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,452KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4KC6EBA76169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR010B
  • Mileage 61,452 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 LITER, CANADIAN TOURING PKG., NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, BLIS, DRIVER ENTRY PKG, 8 INFOTAINMENT. The 2014 Ford Edge Limited is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. The Edge Limited features a stylish and modern design, characterized by sculpted lines and a bold front grille. It has a sleek profile and a refined appearance overall. The 2014 Edge Limited comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering 285 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Edge Limited offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for five passengers. It boasts high-quality materials, and the Limited trim comes with features like leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. The Edge Limited is equipped with various technology features. It includes Ford's SYNC system, which allows for hands-free calling and music control via Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers an optional MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and navigation. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

Additional Features

Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

