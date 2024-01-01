$23,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
Limited
2014 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR010B
- Mileage 61,452 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER, CANADIAN TOURING PKG., NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, BLIS, DRIVER ENTRY PKG, 8 INFOTAINMENT. The 2014 Ford Edge Limited is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. The Edge Limited features a stylish and modern design, characterized by sculpted lines and a bold front grille. It has a sleek profile and a refined appearance overall. The 2014 Edge Limited comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering 285 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Edge Limited offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for five passengers. It boasts high-quality materials, and the Limited trim comes with features like leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. The Edge Limited is equipped with various technology features. It includes Ford's SYNC system, which allows for hands-free calling and music control via Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers an optional MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and navigation. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411