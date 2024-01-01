$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LR040A
- Mileage 114,294 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 LITER ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTO, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA. The 2014 Ford Focus Titanium is a compact car known for its stylish design, comfortable interior, and sporty handling. The Titanium trim level is the top-of-the-line model for the Focus, offering a range of premium features and advanced technology. One of the standout features of the 2014 Ford Focus Titanium is its 2.0-liter GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) four-cylinder engine. This engine delivers a peppy 160 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, providing plenty of power for everyday driving. The GDI technology helps improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, making the Focus a more environmentally friendly choice. Inside, the 2014 Ford Focus Titanium boasts a high-quality and well-appointed interior. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The Titanium trim level includes features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Sony audio system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
