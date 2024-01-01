$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFE249
- Mileage 85,905 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!2.0 LITER ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, AMBEINT LIGHTING, SYNC W/ MY FORD TOUCH. The 2014 Ford Focus Titanium was a high-end trim level of the Ford Focus compact car, introduced in 2012 as part of the third generation of the model. The Titanium trim level was positioned above the mid-level SEL and below the top-of-the-line Titanium Sport, and it offered a range of premium features to justify its higher price point. The 2014 Ford Focus Titanium came with a 2.0-liter inline-four engine that produced 240 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Standard features included a panoramic vista roof, heated and cooled leather-trimmed seats, a navigation system with SYNC connectivity, a premium audio system with nine speakers, and a rearview camera. The Titanium also got a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED daytime running lights. Inside, the cabin was trimmed in leather, with ambient lighting and a driver-selectable mode that allowed drivers to choose between Normal, and Sport. The Titanium also came with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning. Overall, the 2014 Ford Focus Titanium offered a blend of performance, luxury, and technology that made it an attractive option in the compact car segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
