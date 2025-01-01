$16,900+ GST
2014 Gulfstream Conquest 24RB
2014 Gulfstream Conquest 24RB
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$16,900
+ GST
VIN 1NL1GTL25E1112545
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Queen Island Bed, Sleeps 6, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Power Tongue Jack, Awning, 6 Gal DSI Water Heater, Spare Tire, TV, Microwave, 13,500 BTU Air Conditioning, 3 Burner Cooktop, 25,000 BTU Furnace
Length 26' 1"
Dry Weight 4,098 Dry Weight
GVWR 7,410 Lbs
Fresh Water 54 Gal
Grey Water 37 Gal
Black Water 37 Gal
2014 Gulfstream Conquest 24RB