<p>Queen Island Bed, Sleeps 6, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Power Tongue Jack, Awning, 6 Gal DSI Water Heater, Spare Tire, TV, Microwave, 13,500 BTU Air Conditioning, 3 Burner Cooktop, 25,000 BTU Furnace</p>

2014 Gulfstream Conquest 24RB

$16,900

+ GST
2014 Gulfstream Conquest 24RB

2014 Gulfstream Conquest 24RB

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$16,900

+ GST

VIN 1NL1GTL25E1112545

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Queen Island Bed, Sleeps 6, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Power Tongue Jack, Awning, 6 Gal DSI Water Heater, Spare Tire, TV, Microwave, 13,500 BTU Air Conditioning, 3 Burner Cooktop, 25,000 BTU Furnace

Length 26' 1"
Dry Weight 4,098 Dry Weight
GVWR 7,410 Lbs
Fresh Water 54 Gal
Grey Water 37 Gal
Black Water 37 Gal

