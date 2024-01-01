$63,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5T
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$63,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
4 Season Unit! Heated Holding Tanks! Thermal Pane Windows! Fireplace! Central Vac! Northwood Quality!
Sleeps 4, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Window Shades, 2 Swivel Rocker Recliners, Hide A Bed, Living Room Skylight, Power Rear Stabilizing Jacks, Convection Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Monitor Panel, Solid Surface Countertops, Living Room & Bedroom TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, 10 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Holding Tank Heat Pads, Power Cord Reel, Ceiling Fan, Fantastic Fan, 4 Piece Bath, Queen Walk Around Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready, Boat Hitch & Wiring, Rear Ladder, Power Awning, Assist Handle, Thermal Windows, 2 40# LP Tanks, Generator Pre Wire, Battery Disconnect, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
