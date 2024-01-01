Menu
<p>4 Season Unit!  Heated Holding Tanks! Thermal Pane Windows! Fireplace! Central Vac! Northwood Quality!</p><p>Sleeps 4, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Window Shades, 2 Swivel Rocker Recliners, Hide A Bed, Living Room Skylight, Power Rear Stabilizing Jacks, Convection Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Monitor Panel, Solid Surface Countertops, Living Room & Bedroom TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, 10 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Holding Tank Heat Pads, Power Cord Reel, Ceiling Fan, Fantastic Fan, 4 Piece Bath, Queen Walk Around Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready, Boat Hitch & Wiring, Rear Ladder, Power Awning, Assist Handle, Thermal Windows, 2 40# LP Tanks, Generator Pre Wire, Battery Disconnect, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater</p>

2015 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5T

$63,900

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

VIN 4N15T2924F0142374

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

4 Season Unit!  Heated Holding Tanks! Thermal Pane Windows! Fireplace! Central Vac! Northwood Quality!

Sleeps 4, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Window Shades, 2 Swivel Rocker Recliners, Hide A Bed, Living Room Skylight, Power Rear Stabilizing Jacks, Convection Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Monitor Panel, Solid Surface Countertops, Living Room & Bedroom TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, 10 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Holding Tank Heat Pads, Power Cord Reel, Ceiling Fan, Fantastic Fan, 4 Piece Bath, Queen Walk Around Bed, Washer & Dryer Ready, Boat Hitch & Wiring, Rear Ladder, Power Awning, Assist Handle, Thermal Windows, 2 40# LP Tanks, Generator Pre Wire, Battery Disconnect, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater

Length 34' 7"
Dry Weight 12,630 lbs
Fresh Tank 88 Gal
Grey Tank 67 Gal
Black Tank 65 Gal
Hitch Weight 2,490 lbs

