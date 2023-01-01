$17,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-994-9953
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-800-994-9953
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10406700
- Stock #: TP159A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D80FGA16581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metalli
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP159A
- Mileage 175,324 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, 6 PASSENGER, CLASS III TRAILER TOW, XLT APPEARANCE PKG, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR VIEW CAMERA. The 2015 Ford Explorer comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and FOUR-wheel drive. The 202A trim is the mid-level trim of the Explorer. It comes with features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and a rearview camera. It also features the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, and Bluetooth connectivity. : The Explorer 202A comes with standard safety features that include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. It also comes with the MyKey system, which allows parents to set limits on certain features, like speed and audio volume, for teenage drivers.Want to learn more about this 2015 Explorer XLT, Call, Click or come on down!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.