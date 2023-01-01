Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

175,324 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,324KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10406700
  Stock #: TP159A
  VIN: 1FM5K8D80FGA16581

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metalli
  Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LEATHER
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP159A
  Mileage 175,324 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 LITER, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, 6 PASSENGER, CLASS III TRAILER TOW, XLT APPEARANCE PKG, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR VIEW CAMERA. The 2015 Ford Explorer comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and FOUR-wheel drive. The 202A trim is the mid-level trim of the Explorer. It comes with features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and a rearview camera. It also features the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, and Bluetooth connectivity. : The Explorer 202A comes with standard safety features that include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. It also comes with the MyKey system, which allows parents to set limits on certain features, like speed and audio volume, for teenage drivers.Want to learn more about this 2015 Explorer XLT, Call, Click or come on down!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

Additional Features

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

