Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Fiesta

69,572 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12136194

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,572KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ0FM209546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE CANDY METALLIC TINT CC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CF963B
  • Mileage 69,572 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2022 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford Expedition Limited 61,432 KM $88,554 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 64,960 KM $91,837 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Escape SE 56,075 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta