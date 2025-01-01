$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,572KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FADP4EJ0FM209546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLUE CANDY METALLIC TINT CC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CF963B
- Mileage 69,572 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2022 Ford Expedition Limited 61,432 KM $88,554 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 64,960 KM $91,837 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE 56,075 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2015 Ford Fiesta