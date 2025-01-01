$20,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,577 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!3.5 LITER DOHC V6, CVT TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC FULL TIME ALL WHEEL DRIVE, DUAL CLIMATE ZONE, POWER LIFTGATE. The 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum is a midsize crossover SUV that features a stylish exterior design and a focus on comfort and technology. At the heart of this model is a robust 3.5-liter V6 DOHC engine that produces approximately 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which optimizes performance and fuel efficiency, achieving an EPA-rated fuel economy of about 21 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. The Murano Platinum trim emphasizes luxury and advanced technology, including premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, and a host of high-tech features such as the NissanConnect infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Bose premium audio system. Enhancing its appeal, the Murano Platinum offers advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, making it a well-rounded choice for families and individuals seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology in their SUV experience. The Murano's spacious interior and cargo capacity further ensure that it remains a practical option for everyday use and long-distance travel alike.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
