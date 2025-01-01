Menu
<p>Queen Island Bed, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Exterior Shower, Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Booth Style Dinette, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, TV, Sound Bar, Pleated Privacy Shades, 15,000 BTU Air Conditioner</p>

2015 StarCraft Launch 24RLS

$22,900

+ GST
12570047

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

Used
CALL
VIN 1SABS0BN1F2JT5166

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Queen Island Bed, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Exterior Shower, Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Booth Style Dinette, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, TV, Sound Bar, Pleated Privacy Shades, 15,000 BTU Air Conditioner

Sleeps 6
Dry Weight 5,475 Lbs
GVWR 7,050 Lbs
Length 29' 6"
Fresh Water 45 Gal
Grey Water 29 Gal
Black Water 29 Gal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 StarCraft Launch 24RLS