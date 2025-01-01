$22,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2015 StarCraft Launch 24RLS
2015 StarCraft Launch 24RLS
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Sale
$22,900
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 1SABS0BN1F2JT5166
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Queen Island Bed, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Exterior Shower, Power Awning, Exterior Speakers, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Booth Style Dinette, 6 Cu Ft Fridge, TV, Sound Bar, Pleated Privacy Shades, 15,000 BTU Air Conditioner
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sleeps 6
Dry Weight 5,475 Lbs
GVWR 7,050 Lbs
Length 29' 6"
Fresh Water 45 Gal
Grey Water 29 Gal
Black Water 29 Gal
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
2017 Keystone Premier 24RKPR 0 $31,900 + GST
2014 ARCTIC FOX 31D 0 $34,900 + GST
2017 Keystone Montana 3160RL 0 $64,900 + GST
Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
$22,900
+ GST>
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
780-672-9298
2015 StarCraft Launch 24RLS