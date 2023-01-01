Menu
3.5 LITER ENGINE, TRAILER TOW PKG, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM. The 2016 Ford Explorer Limited is a midsize SUV that offers a combination of style, comfort, and performance. It is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque. The Explorer Limited comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and offers a smooth and comfortable ride. It also has 4-wheel drive for better traction and handling. The Limited trim offers a luxurious and well-equipped interior. It can seat up to seven passengers with spacious seating and ample legroom. The interior materials are of high quality, including leather upholstery and wood trim accents. It also includes a power-adjustable drivers seat and heated front seats. Overall, the 2016 Ford Explorer Limited is a capable and well-appointed SUV that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

92,798KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F84GGA80542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR012A
  • Mileage 92,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

Additional Features

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic

