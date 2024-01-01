$23,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
EX-L
2016 Honda HR-V
EX-L
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,397KM
VIN 3CZRU6H78GM106858
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FM224A
- Mileage 91,397 KM
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
