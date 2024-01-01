Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda HR-V

91,397 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,397KM
VIN 3CZRU6H78GM106858

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FM224A
  • Mileage 91,397 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 32,927 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Camrose, AB
2016 Ford Edge SEL 122,818 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Explorer Platinum 12,237 KM $60,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V