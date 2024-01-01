2016 Mazda MAZDA6

$15,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,815 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 2.5 LITER ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTO, GRAND TOURING TRIM, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO, BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM.The 2016 Mazda 6 GT Sedan is a striking blend of style, performance, and practicality, appealing to those seeking a midsize sedan with a touch of sportiness. Sporting an elegant exterior design characterized by Mazda's KODO design language, the GT variant features 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and sleek lines that enhance its aerodynamic profile. Under the hood, it is powered by a lively 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 184 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth transitions and responsive handling. The GT trim elevates the driving experience with its upscale interior, which includes leather-trimmed seats, a premium Bose audio system, and advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety is also a priority, equipped with advanced features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. With a spacious cabin and trunk, the 2016 Mazda 6 GT combines functionality with driving enjoyment, making it a well-rounded choice for both daily commuters and weekend adventurers. Its engaging driving dynamics, coupled with fuel efficiency of approximately 37 mpg on the highway, further solidify its reputation as a competitive option in the midsize sedan segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
