3.5 LITER V6, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, TITANIUM(301A), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, SYNC 3 WITH NAV. The 2017 Ford Edge with the 3.5L V6 engine and the 301A package is a powerful and feature-packed midsize SUV that offers a unique blend of performance, technology, and luxury. The 3.5L V6 engine produces 280 horsepower and 250 lb.-ft. of torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its class. This engine is paired with an 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The 301A package adds a number of premium features to the Edge, including leather-trimmed seats with heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and a premium audio system with 12-speakers and a subwoofer. Additionally, the 301A package includes advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Other notable features include SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a rearview camera. The Edge also boasts a comfortable and spacious interior, with ample cargo space (39.2 cubic feet behind the second row) and generous passenger room (40.2 inches of front legroom). Overall, the 2017 Ford Edge with the 3.5L V6 and 301A package is an excellent choice for those seeking a stylish, capable, and well-equipped SUV that can handle both daily driving duties and occasional off-road adventures.

2017 Ford Edge

154,317 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,317KM
VIN 2FMPK4K88HBB65559

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR091A
  • Mileage 154,317 KM

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!3.5 LITER V6, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, TITANIUM(301A), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, SYNC 3 WITH NAV. The 2017 Ford Edge with the 3.5L V6 engine and the 301A package is a powerful and feature-packed midsize SUV that offers a unique blend of performance, technology, and luxury. The 3.5L V6 engine produces 280 horsepower and 250 lb.-ft. of torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its class. This engine is paired with an 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The 301A package adds a number of premium features to the Edge, including leather-trimmed seats with heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and a premium audio system with 12-speakers and a subwoofer. Additionally, the 301A package includes advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Other notable features include SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a rearview camera. The Edge also boasts a comfortable and spacious interior, with ample cargo space (39.2 cubic feet behind the second row) and generous passenger room (40.2 inches of front legroom). Overall, the 2017 Ford Edge with the 3.5L V6 and 301A package is an excellent choice for those seeking a stylish, capable, and well-equipped SUV that can handle both daily driving duties and occasional off-road adventures.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
EBONY, UNIQUE PERF LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SPORT SEATS
MAGNETIC METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPD AUTO W/SELECTSHIFT

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Edge