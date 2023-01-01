Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

115,872 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

  1. 10066548
  2. 10066548
  3. 10066548
  4. 10066548
  5. 10066548
  6. 10066548
  7. 10066548
  8. 10066548
  9. 10066548
  10. 10066548
  11. 10066548
  12. 10066548
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,872KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10066548
  • Stock #: TP119A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95HUD00796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP119A
  • Mileage 115,872 KM

Vehicle Description

This trade was originally sold and serviced at Lamb Ford, the pride in ownership is obvious as this is anthoer quality trade from Lamb Ford!The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a compact SUV with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. It is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The interior of the Titanium is well-appointed, with leather-trimmed seats, ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Sony sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. The infotainment system is intuitive and includes a touchscreen display, SYNC 3, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. Overall, the 2017 Escape Titanium is a stylish and capable SUV that offers a comfortable ride and plenty of features.Want to learn about this 2017 Escape Titanium, Call, click or come on down to Lamb Ford Sales!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

All-Weather Floor Mats

Additional Features

Voice Activated Navigation Sys
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
MAGNETIC METALLIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2021 Ford Explorer ST
 89,004 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer L...
 53,551 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 33,204 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory