1-800-994-9953
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$23,999
- Listing ID: 10066548
- Stock #: TP119A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J95HUD00796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,872 KM
Vehicle Description
This trade was originally sold and serviced at Lamb Ford, the pride in ownership is obvious as this is anthoer quality trade from Lamb Ford!The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a compact SUV with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. It is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The interior of the Titanium is well-appointed, with leather-trimmed seats, ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Sony sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. The infotainment system is intuitive and includes a touchscreen display, SYNC 3, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. Overall, the 2017 Escape Titanium is a stylish and capable SUV that offers a comfortable ride and plenty of features.Want to learn about this 2017 Escape Titanium, Call, click or come on down to Lamb Ford Sales!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
