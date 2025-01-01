Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

94,570 KM

Details Features

$18,221

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12605932

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 12605932
  2. 12605932
  3. 12605932
  4. 12605932
  5. 12605932
  6. 12605932
  7. 12605932
  8. 12605932
  9. 12605932
  10. 12605932
  11. 12605932
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$18,221

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,570KM
VIN 1FMCU9G91HUD97910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS217A
  • Mileage 94,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Interior

All-Weather Floor Mats

Additional Features

2.0l ecoboost engine
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
VOICE ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
.SYNC 3
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
.SYNC CONNECT
.SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
.REAR PARKING AID SENSORS
.ROOF SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.TONNEAU COVER
.POWER 10-WAY DRIVER SEAT
.LEATHER-WRAPPED STR WHEEL
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET ST
235/45R19 A/S BSW TIRES
.19 BLACK PREM PNTD ALUM WHL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2025 Ford Explorer ACTIVE for sale in Camrose, AB
2025 Ford Explorer ACTIVE 11,977 KM $56,999 + GST
Used 2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Camrose, AB
2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line 21,586 KM $57,999 + GST
Used 2021 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 56,995 KM $44,170 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,221

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2017 Ford Escape