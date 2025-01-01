$18,221+ GST
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$18,221
+ GST
Used
94,570KM
VIN 1FMCU9G91HUD97910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS217A
- Mileage 94,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Interior
All-Weather Floor Mats
Additional Features
2.0l ecoboost engine
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
VOICE ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
.SYNC 3
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
.SYNC CONNECT
.SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
.REAR PARKING AID SENSORS
.ROOF SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.TONNEAU COVER
.POWER 10-WAY DRIVER SEAT
.LEATHER-WRAPPED STR WHEEL
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET ST
235/45R19 A/S BSW TIRES
.19 BLACK PREM PNTD ALUM WHL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
