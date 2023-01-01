$26,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FM081A
- Mileage 152,140 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER V6, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, CLASS III TRAILER TOW, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, BLIS, POWER LIFTGATE, NAVIGATION, SYNC 3. This 2017 Ford Explorer Limited comes with thw 3.5 liter V6 engine, mated up to the 6 speed automatic transmission and is a 4 wheel drive. The interior of this Explorer has black perforated leather seats, with heated/cooled seats in the front. It comes with a range of advanced technology features, including the SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 12-speaker Sony premium audio system. It also offers a voice-activated navigation system, a rearview camera, and various available driver-assist features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control. Overall, the 2017 Ford Explorer Limited is a well-rounded SUV that combines style, technology, and performance to provide a comfortable and versatile driving experience. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
