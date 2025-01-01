Menu
<p>Penthouse Model!   4 Slides!  Great Floorplan for the Lake or Golf Course!   Single Owner, Well Maintained!   Fully Enclosed Underbelly, Heated & Enclosed Holding Tanks and Gate Valves, Exterior Shower, Entry Assist Handle, Exterior Speakers, Rear Ladder, Aluminum Steps, Electric Front Jacks, Battery Disconnect, Spare Tire, Pleated Shades, Dual Sink Covers, Stainless Steel Sink, High Rise Faucet, Porcelain Toilet, Medicine Cabinet, Skylight Over Bath, Queen Mattress, 18 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Microwave, Range Hood, 15 BTU Ducted AC, Dual 30 # LP Tanks, 35k BTU Furnace, LED Awning Lights, LED Interior Lights, 50 Amp Service, Aluminum Wheels, Tri Fold Sofa, 16 Tires, EquaFlex Suspension, Solid Surface Countertops, Frameless Windows, Bedroom & Living Room TV.</p>

2017 Keystone Laredo 340FL

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Keystone Laredo 340FL

12308213

2017 Keystone Laredo 340FL

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

$52,900

VIN 4YDF3402XHE600997

  Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Penthouse Model!   4 Slides!  Great Floorplan for the Lake or Golf Course!   Single Owner, Well Maintained!   Fully Enclosed Underbelly, Heated & Enclosed Holding Tanks and Gate Valves, Exterior Shower, Entry Assist Handle, Exterior Speakers, Rear Ladder, Aluminum Steps, Electric Front Jacks, Battery Disconnect, Spare Tire, Pleated Shades, Dual Sink Covers, Stainless Steel Sink, High Rise Faucet, Porcelain Toilet, Medicine Cabinet, Skylight Over Bath, Queen Mattress, 18 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Microwave, Range Hood, 15 BTU Ducted AC, Dual 30 # LP Tanks, 35k BTU Furnace, LED Awning Lights, LED Interior Lights, 50 Amp Service, Aluminum Wheels, Tri Fold Sofa, 16" Tires, EquaFlex Suspension, Solid Surface Countertops, Frameless Windows, Bedroom & Living Room TV.

Length 37'5"
Dry Weight 10,980 lbs
GVWR 13,000 lbs
Dry Hitch Weight 2,220 Lbs
Fresh Tank 55 Gal
Grey Tank 68 Gal
Black Tank 34 Gal

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2017 Keystone Laredo 340FL