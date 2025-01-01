$52,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Keystone Laredo 340FL
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Penthouse Model! 4 Slides! Great Floorplan for the Lake or Golf Course! Single Owner, Well Maintained! Fully Enclosed Underbelly, Heated & Enclosed Holding Tanks and Gate Valves, Exterior Shower, Entry Assist Handle, Exterior Speakers, Rear Ladder, Aluminum Steps, Electric Front Jacks, Battery Disconnect, Spare Tire, Pleated Shades, Dual Sink Covers, Stainless Steel Sink, High Rise Faucet, Porcelain Toilet, Medicine Cabinet, Skylight Over Bath, Queen Mattress, 18 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Microwave, Range Hood, 15 BTU Ducted AC, Dual 30 # LP Tanks, 35k BTU Furnace, LED Awning Lights, LED Interior Lights, 50 Amp Service, Aluminum Wheels, Tri Fold Sofa, 16" Tires, EquaFlex Suspension, Solid Surface Countertops, Frameless Windows, Bedroom & Living Room TV.
