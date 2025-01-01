Menu
Power Tongue Jack, Dual 20 LP Tanks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Wide Track Suspension, Spare Tire, Exterior Shower,  Exterior Kitchen, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Exterior Speakers, Power Awning, Entry Assist Handle, Frameless Windows, Laundry Chute, Booth Style Dinette, Sleeper Sofa, Range Rood, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Ducted Air Conditioning, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Living Room TV, Stereo, Privacy Shades,

2017 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR

$33,900

+ GST
2017 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR

12649902

2017 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$33,900

+ GST

Used
CALL
VIN 4YDT26R2XHD421529

  Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Power Tongue Jack, Dual 20 LP Tanks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Wide Track Suspension, Spare Tire, Exterior Shower,  Exterior Kitchen, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Exterior Speakers, Power Awning, Entry Assist Handle, Frameless Windows, Laundry Chute, Booth Style Dinette, Sleeper Sofa, Range Rood, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Ducted Air Conditioning, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, Living Room TV, Stereo, Privacy Shades, 

Sleeps 6
Exterior Kitchen
Fresh Tank 43 Gal
Black Tank 30 Gal
Grey Tank 60 Gal
Dry Weight 6,008 Lbs
Length 31.42 ft
Dry Hitch Weight 715 Lbs
Vent Covers on All Vents
Painted Fiberglass Nose Cap
Queen Island Bed
Large Pantry

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-9298

$33,900

+ GST>

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2017 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR