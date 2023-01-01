$30,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,093 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 LITER ENGINE, WINTER/SUMMER TIRES, AUDI ROOF RACK, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, 3M ON THE HOOD. The 2018 Audi Q5 Progressive with the S-Line package is a luxury compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, style, and comfort. The Q5 Progressive with the S-Line package has a sleek and stylish design, with a more aggressive look than the standard Q5. It features unique S-Line exterior styling elements such as a sportier front bumper, rear diffuser, and S-Line badging. This model is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, providing excellent traction and handling in various road conditions. The Q5 Progressive also offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The cabin of the 2018 Q5 Progressive offers a high-quality and luxurious experience. It features leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and three-zone automatic climate control. The S-Line package adds sport seats with contrasting stitching and brushed aluminum inlays.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
