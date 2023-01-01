Menu
2.0 LITER ENGINE, WINTER/SUMMER TIRES, AUDI ROOF RACK, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, 3M ON THE HOOD. The 2018 Audi Q5 Progressive with the S-Line package is a luxury compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, style, and comfort. The Q5 Progressive with the S-Line package has a sleek and stylish design, with a more aggressive look than the standard Q5. It features unique S-Line exterior styling elements such as a sportier front bumper, rear diffuser, and S-Line badging. This model is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It comes with Audis Quattro all-wheel-drive system, providing excellent traction and handling in various road conditions. The Q5 Progressive also offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The cabin of the 2018 Q5 Progressive offers a high-quality and luxurious experience. It features leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and three-zone automatic climate control. The S-Line package adds sport seats with contrasting stitching and brushed aluminum inlays.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2018 Audi Q5

85,093 KM

Details Description

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,093KM
Used
VIN WA1ENAFY0J2085190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Audi Q5