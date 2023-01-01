Menu
2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE STEERING, COLD WEATHER PKG., HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SYNC 3. The 2018 Ford Edge Sport is a midsize crossover SUV that offers a blend of performance, style, and practicality. The Edge Sport is powered by a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, which produces 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Sport model comes with standard all-wheel drive, which enhances its handling and grip on various road conditions. The Edge Sport features a distinctive and athletic design, with a unique front grille, body-colored front and rear bumpers, and side cladding. It also includes dual exhaust outlets and 20-inch aluminum wheels with low-gloss magnetic-painted pockets. LED taillights and available LED signature lighting add to its appeal. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2018 Ford Edge

88,424 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,424KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP0JBC63144

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,424 KM

Vehicle Description

2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE STEERING, COLD WEATHER PKG., HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SYNC 3. The 2018 Ford Edge Sport is a midsize crossover SUV that offers a blend of performance, style, and practicality. The Edge Sport is powered by a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, which produces 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Sport model comes with standard all-wheel drive, which enhances its handling and grip on various road conditions. The Edge Sport features a distinctive and athletic design, with a unique front grille, body-colored front and rear bumpers, and side cladding. It also includes dual exhaust outlets and 20-inch aluminum wheels with low-gloss magnetic-painted pockets. LED taillights and available LED signature lighting add to its appeal. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

EBONY
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.PANORAMIC ROOF
.VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.RUBBER FLOOR MATS
.BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYS
.AUTO-DIM DRIVER EXT MIRROR
.COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
.HEATED REAR SEATS
.HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS
.RAIN SENSING WIPERS
.LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
.ENHANCED PARK ASSIST
.SPLIT VIEW FRT CAMERA
ADAPTIVE STEERING
.20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS
.POWER TILT/TELE STEERING WHEEL
.2.7L GTDI V6 ENGINE
.6-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANS
.ADAPT CRUISE/COLLI WARNING
.HTD WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER
.245/50R20 A/S TIRES

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Ford Edge