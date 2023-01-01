$31,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SPORT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,424 KM
Vehicle Description
2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE STEERING, COLD WEATHER PKG., HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SYNC 3. The 2018 Ford Edge Sport is a midsize crossover SUV that offers a blend of performance, style, and practicality. The Edge Sport is powered by a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, which produces 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Sport model comes with standard all-wheel drive, which enhances its handling and grip on various road conditions. The Edge Sport features a distinctive and athletic design, with a unique front grille, body-colored front and rear bumpers, and side cladding. It also includes dual exhaust outlets and 20-inch aluminum wheels with low-gloss magnetic-painted pockets. LED taillights and available LED signature lighting add to its appeal. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
