2018 Ford Escape

24,886 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

S

2018 Ford Escape

S

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,886KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0F71JUC22476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFJ150
  • Mileage 24,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Additional Features

Engine: 2.5L I4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Ford Escape