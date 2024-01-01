$20,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
24,886KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0F71JUC22476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFJ150
- Mileage 24,886 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Additional Features
Engine: 2.5L I4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
