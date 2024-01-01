$18,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFJ391
- Mileage 98,151 KM
Vehicle Description
The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed! This 2018 Escape SE 4WD comes equipped with Auto Start/Stop, Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Heated Power Mirrors, Roof Rails, Heated Front Seats and Sync. The Sync media system provides hassle free Bluetooth connection to your phone for effortless hands-free phone use. Auto Start/Stop Technology provides the latest in fuel efficiency by shutting the engine down at key stoppages in your daily commute to help improve overall fuel economy and decrease your cost of driving. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
