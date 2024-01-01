Menu
Account
Sign In
The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed! This 2018 Escape SE 4WD comes equipped with Auto Start/Stop, Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Heated Power Mirrors, Roof Rails, Heated Front Seats and Sync. The Sync media system provides hassle free Bluetooth connection to your phone for effortless hands-free phone use. Auto Start/Stop Technology provides the latest in fuel efficiency by shutting the engine down at key stoppages in your daily commute to help improve overall fuel economy and decrease your cost of driving. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2018 Ford Escape

98,151 KM

Details Description

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11405143
  2. 11405143
  3. 11405143
  4. 11405143
  5. 11405143
  6. 11405143
  7. 11405143
  8. 11405143
  9. 11405143
  10. 11405143
  11. 11405143
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,151KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD0JUD09259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFJ391
  • Mileage 98,151 KM

Vehicle Description

The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed! This 2018 Escape SE 4WD comes equipped with Auto Start/Stop, Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Heated Power Mirrors, Roof Rails, Heated Front Seats and Sync. The Sync media system provides hassle free Bluetooth connection to your phone for effortless hands-free phone use. Auto Start/Stop Technology provides the latest in fuel efficiency by shutting the engine down at key stoppages in your daily commute to help improve overall fuel economy and decrease your cost of driving. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 4,739 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW King Ranch for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW King Ranch 100,757 KM $88,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 17,579 KM $66,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape