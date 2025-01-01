Menu
2018 Ford Expedition

94,500 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max

12083347

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,500KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT4JEA37917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL418B
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM
.22 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEEL
.DEATC W/AUX CLIMATE CONTROL
.3RD ROW POWERFOLD SEAT
.3.5L GTDI V6 ENGINE
HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT
.3.73 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
BLUE METALLIC
.10-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION 10R80
HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW
.HIGH INTENSITY LED HEADLAMPS
PLATINUM LEATHER BUCKET CKET
.DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
ALL WTHR LINERS 1ST/2ND ROWS
CARGO MAT REVERSIBLE
.2ND ROW BENCH PWR/FLD E/Z
.285/45R22 AS BSW
8-PASSENGER - PLATINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Ford Expedition