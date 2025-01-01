$40,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,500KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT4JEA37917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TL418B
- Mileage 94,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM
.22 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEEL
.DEATC W/AUX CLIMATE CONTROL
.3RD ROW POWERFOLD SEAT
.3.5L GTDI V6 ENGINE
HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT
.3.73 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
BLUE METALLIC
.10-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION 10R80
HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW
.HIGH INTENSITY LED HEADLAMPS
PLATINUM LEATHER BUCKET CKET
.DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
ALL WTHR LINERS 1ST/2ND ROWS
CARGO MAT REVERSIBLE
.2ND ROW BENCH PWR/FLD E/Z
.285/45R22 AS BSW
8-PASSENGER - PLATINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
