$41,750+ GST
2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,292 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM TRIM(600b), MEDIUM CERAMIC LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PKG, 22 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, B&O PLAY AUDIO SYSTEM, REMOTE START, SYNC 3.The 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum with the 600B package and a 3.5-liter engine represents the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and advanced features in Ford's full-size SUV lineup. The Platinum trim offers a highly upscale interior, featuring premium materials such as leather upholstery, wood accents, and advanced technology interfaces. The 600B package enhances the vehicle with additional luxury and convenience features, which may include upgraded wheels, premium audio systems, enhanced safety and driver-assistance features, and possibly unique exterior styling elements. Under the hood, the Expedition is powered by a robust 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine, delivering impressive performance with around 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides strong towing capacity and brisk acceleration, making it suitable for hauling trailers or large loads while maintaining a smooth, refined ride. The Expedition Platinum with this package offers a spacious, three-row interior with seating for up to eight passengers, advanced technology such as SYNC 3 infotainment, a premium sound system, and numerous driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system. Overall, the 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum with the 600B package and the 3.5-liter engine is a luxurious, powerful, and versatile SUV designed to meet the needs of families and those seeking a high-end full-size SUV experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
