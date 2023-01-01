$33,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-994-9953
2018 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-800-994-9953
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10217940
- Stock #: AFJ041
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT4JGB61423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFJ041
- Mileage 139,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this trade in from another great Lamb Ford Customer! The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a midsize SUV that can accommodate up to seven passengers. It has a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that allow for manual shifting. The Explorer Sport is equipped with intelligent four-wheel drive, which can automatically adjust to different terrain and driving conditions. It has a sport-tuned suspension system and larger brakes for better performance and handling.The interior features include leather-trimmed seats, a Sony premium audio system, a touchscreen infotainment display, and advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and rearview camera. The Explorer Sport also has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.Do you want to learn more about tthis 2018 Explorer, Call, Click or come on down!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
