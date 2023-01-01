Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

139,122 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

  1. 10217940
  2. 10217940
  3. 10217940
  4. 10217940
  5. 10217940
  6. 10217940
  7. 10217940
  8. 10217940
  9. 10217940
  10. 10217940
  11. 10217940
  12. 10217940
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217940
  • Stock #: AFJ041
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT4JGB61423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFJ041
  • Mileage 139,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this trade in from another great Lamb Ford Customer! The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a midsize SUV that can accommodate up to seven passengers. It has a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that allow for manual shifting. The Explorer Sport is equipped with intelligent four-wheel drive, which can automatically adjust to different terrain and driving conditions. It has a sport-tuned suspension system and larger brakes for better performance and handling.The interior features include leather-trimmed seats, a Sony premium audio system, a touchscreen infotainment display, and advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and rearview camera. The Explorer Sport also has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.Do you want to learn more about tthis 2018 Explorer, Call, Click or come on down!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Seating

2nd Row Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Equipment Group 400A
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Twin-Panel Moonroof
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
EBONY BLCK W/RED ACCENT S, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 35,145 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT...
 45 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 RAPTOR
 1,057 KM
$119,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory