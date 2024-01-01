$32,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Explorer
SPORT
2018 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
67,861KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8GT3JGC49864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FM017A
- Mileage 67,861 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
2ND ROW CONSOLE
Floor liners
EQUIPMENT GROUP
2ND ROW DUAL CAPTAIN CHAIRS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
PERFORATED LTHR HEATED/COOLED
.3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 11,821 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 66,307 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 123,936 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2018 Ford Explorer