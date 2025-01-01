$24,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,622 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTO, SPORT TRIM(400a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport, featuring the robust 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine and the 400A package, is a dynamic and sophisticated SUV designed for those who crave power without sacrificing comfort or technology. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, with its twin-turbocharged design, produces an impressive 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, delivering responsive acceleration and strong towing capabilityup to 5,000 pounds when properly equippedmaking it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and adventurous road trips. The 400A package enhances the Explorer Sport with a wealth of premium features, including a distinctive sport-tuned suspension that improves handling and driving dynamics, giving it a more agile performance on various terrains. Inside, this package provides upscale amenities such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded ambient lighting, and perforated leather-trimmed seating that offers both style and comfort for up to seven passengers. Additionally, the Explorer Sport boasts a cutting-edge infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 technology, featuring a sizable touchscreen, smartphone integration capability, and available navigation, ensuring that connectivity and entertainment are always within reach. The SUV is also equipped with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, underlining Ford's commitment to passenger safety. With its balance of luxury, performance, and versatility, the 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is well-suited for families and adventure-seekers alike, providing ample space for passengers and cargo while delivering an engaging driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
