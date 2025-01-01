Menu
2018 Ford Explorer Sport, 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTO, SPORT TRIM(400a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport, featuring the robust 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine and the 400A package, is a dynamic and sophisticated SUV designed for those who crave power without sacrificing comfort or technology. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, with its twin-turbocharged design, produces an impressive 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, delivering responsive acceleration and strong towing capabilityup to 5,000 pounds when properly equippedmaking it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and adventurous road trips. The 400A package enhances the Explorer Sport with a wealth of premium features, including a distinctive sport-tuned suspension that improves handling and driving dynamics, giving it a more agile performance on various terrains. Inside, this package provides upscale amenities such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded ambient lighting, and perforated leather-trimmed seating that offers both style and comfort for up to seven passengers. Additionally, the Explorer Sport boasts a cutting-edge infotainment system with Fords SYNC 3 technology, featuring a sizable touchscreen, smartphone integration capability, and available navigation, ensuring that connectivity and entertainment are always within reach. The SUV is also equipped with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, underlining Fords commitment to passenger safety. With its balance of luxury, performance, and versatility, the 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is well-suited for families and adventure-seekers alike, providing ample space for passengers and cargo while delivering an engaging driving experience.

2018 Ford Explorer

152,622 KM

Details Description

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

12209220

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,622KM
VIN 1FM5K8GTXJGB81997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Ford Explorer